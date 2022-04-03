Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.