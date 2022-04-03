Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target at $63.63

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.63.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,465,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
