Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. Energizer has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energizer by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 371,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.