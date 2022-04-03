Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $13.64

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 695,415 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

