Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $22.71

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 52,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,137,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,984,728 and sold 8,102 shares valued at $132,675. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EverQuote by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EverQuote by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EverQuote by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $489.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

