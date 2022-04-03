Brokerages Set F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) PT at $29.20

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research firms have commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.84. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

