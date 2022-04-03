Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $144.22

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

