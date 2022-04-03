Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $347.80

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.28 and a 200 day moving average of $306.26. Gartner has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gartner by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.