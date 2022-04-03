Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Price Target at $133.40

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.26. 434,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,930. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.22.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

