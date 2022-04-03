Brokerages Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target at $183.20

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.20.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.95. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

