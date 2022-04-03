Brokerages Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) PT at $13.40

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OUST opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ouster by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ouster by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 927,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ouster by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 928,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $5,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

