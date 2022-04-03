Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $62.40

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,145. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

