Brokerages Set Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) PT at $32.33

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:POLY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $43.40.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

