Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 6,937,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,784. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,854 shares of company stock worth $16,155,571. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

