Brokerages Set Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Target Price at €123.27

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €123.27 ($135.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHM shares. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($91.21) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($132.97) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Rheinmetall stock opened at €192.85 ($211.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a 52 week high of €208.60 ($229.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €130.61 and a 200-day moving average of €100.56.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

