Brokerages Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) PT at $34.70

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLSNY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

