Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $97.43

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.43.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of PLCE opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $113.50.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000.
Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.