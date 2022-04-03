Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $42.82

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,824,000 after acquiring an additional 231,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

