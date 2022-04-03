Brokerages Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target at $21.25

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,114,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 247,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 563,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,845. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

