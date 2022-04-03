Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $35.83

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Valvoline has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

