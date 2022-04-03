Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of NOG opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.