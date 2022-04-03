Brokers Offer Predictions for Keyera Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

KEY stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$25.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

