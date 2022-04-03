Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Financial Review

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brother Industries and ROHM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brother Industries and ROHM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.74 billion 0.86 $222.92 million $2.50 15.01 ROHM $3.40 billion 2.39 $347.82 million $2.99 13.17

ROHM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brother Industries. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brother Industries pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ROHM pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 5.40% 7.08% 4.58% ROHM 15.34% 8.43% 7.00%

Risk and Volatility

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ROHM beats Brother Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others. The Printing and Solutions Business segment offers printers, all-in-ones, fax machines, and electronic stationeries. The Personal and Home Business segment composes of sewing products, which include home sewing and embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment supplies industrial sewing machines, garment printers, reducers, gears, and machine tools. The Network and Contents Business segment provides karaoke systems, content-delivery systems, and content services. The Domino Business segment offers coding, marking, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in the sale and leasing of real estate. The company was founded by Kanekichi Yasui in April 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About ROHM (Get Rating)

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include print head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitors, power modules, and lighting products. It also develops large scale integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

