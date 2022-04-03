Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,631 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

