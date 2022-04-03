Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.