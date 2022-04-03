Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 945 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSTR opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

