Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after buying an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.00.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.