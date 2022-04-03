Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,682,000 after buying an additional 676,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

DELL opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

