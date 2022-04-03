Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,676 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 87,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $56.54 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

