Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

