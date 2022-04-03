Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,314 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,185,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

