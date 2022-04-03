BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BRT opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $250,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

