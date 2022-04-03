Bruce Keyt Sells 7,500 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.