Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “
Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $9.23 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.
