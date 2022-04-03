Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $9.23 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 327,355 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Burford Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burford Capital (BUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.