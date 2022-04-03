CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

