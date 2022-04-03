Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.88 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -312.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.