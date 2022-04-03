CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives $13.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CAMP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 180,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,661. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

