CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives $13.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
CAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
CAMP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 180,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,661. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.
CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)
CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.
