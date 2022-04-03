Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

CALA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

