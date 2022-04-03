Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.
CALA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
