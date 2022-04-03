Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 1,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

The company has a market cap of $612.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

