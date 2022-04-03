Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE CCJ opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

