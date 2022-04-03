Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 99,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,471. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.