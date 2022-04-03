Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.29

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 17644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

