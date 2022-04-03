Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $30.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after buying an additional 2,419,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 2,697,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

