Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

