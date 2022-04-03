Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price to $25.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

