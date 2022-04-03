Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.94.

CP stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

