Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Neutral

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

