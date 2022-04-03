Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capgemini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

CGEMY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

