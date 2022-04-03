Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $444.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.