CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.18. 4,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

